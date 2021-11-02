FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

