FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Issued By KeyCorp

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schneider National in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

