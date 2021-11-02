FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Decreased by Analyst

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -125.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

