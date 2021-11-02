FY2021 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.16. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,152 shares of company stock valued at $459,054. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

