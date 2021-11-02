FY2021 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will earn $10.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Shares of CAT opened at $205.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.11 and a 200 day moving average of $215.32. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $155.23 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

