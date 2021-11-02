FY2021 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

NYSE:OI opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in O-I Glass by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after buying an additional 578,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,590,000 after purchasing an additional 151,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 86,672 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

