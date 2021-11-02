FY2021 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Increased by Capital One Financial

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RRC. Northland Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 128,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 112,020 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 206,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

