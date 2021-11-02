FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.89. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.28.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

