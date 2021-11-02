FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.28.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,459,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,118,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.