Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.
Shares of GAIA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 104,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,308. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Gaia has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
GAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
