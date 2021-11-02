Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of GAIA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 104,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,308. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Gaia has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Gaia alerts:

GAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 3,131.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Gaia worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.