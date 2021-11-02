GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.20.

GME opened at $200.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -208.43 and a beta of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.86. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.