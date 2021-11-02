Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,626 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in JOYY by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,942,000 after buying an additional 279,300 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 576,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,062,000 after buying an additional 157,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.