Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,810 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $93,041.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 474,581 shares of company stock worth $14,933,766. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

