Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.24 Million Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Standex International worth $19,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Standex International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

NYSE:SXI opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $113.36.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $403,989. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.