Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,838 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 312,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,850 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 352.4% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

