Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Varex Imaging worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

VREX opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.07, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

