Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 90,972 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $18,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,805,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,559,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 90,949 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Jamf stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,307,681.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

