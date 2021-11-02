Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 119.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $19,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 158.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 42.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 725,760 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $15,650,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $347,212.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 233,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,960 over the last ninety days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of UTZ opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

