Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Rating Reiterated by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GEI. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE GEI traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.25. 295,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,013. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.26.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1395395 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.