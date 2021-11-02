GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Update

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GIW stock remained flat at $$9.92 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,906. GigInternational1 has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

