Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILT opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.35. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

