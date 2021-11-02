Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GVDNY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,550. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.52. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $102.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.79.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

