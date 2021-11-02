Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,205. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $812.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.