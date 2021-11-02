Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.
Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,205. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $812.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
