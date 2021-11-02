Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

