Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $4.52 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 761.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.29 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.43.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

