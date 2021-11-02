Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $215.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $152.56 and a 12 month high of $216.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

