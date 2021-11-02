Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 494 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $62,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ResMed by 37.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $634,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,345,377 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.44.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $264.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.50 and its 200 day moving average is $247.99. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.