Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average of $108.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

