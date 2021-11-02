Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. On average, analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. 7,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 213.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

