Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) Achieves Market Cap of $204,140.76

Global Crypto Alliance (CURRENCY:CALL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Global Crypto Alliance has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Global Crypto Alliance coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Crypto Alliance has a market capitalization of $204,140.76 and $463.00 worth of Global Crypto Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Global Crypto Alliance

CALL is a coin. Global Crypto Alliance’s total supply is 777,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,918,545 coins. The Reddit community for Global Crypto Alliance is https://reddit.com/r/GlobalCryptoAlliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Crypto Alliance’s official website is gcalliance.io . The official message board for Global Crypto Alliance is medium.com/global-crypto-alliance . Global Crypto Alliance’s official Twitter account is @gcnews_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GCA is an organization of experienced professionals from around the world with expertise in business development and blockchain ecosystems. GCA was established to support prospective blockchain-based projects while providing sustainment to its native publication platform where it offers all participants in the system a way to benefit from both creating and consuming original content. “

