Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.10-8.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.32.

GPN traded down $12.81 on Tuesday, hitting $133.01. 81,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,532. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $141.74 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

