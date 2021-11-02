Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71-7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.100-$8.200 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.32.

GPN stock traded down $16.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.60. 199,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,532. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.50. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $141.74 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

