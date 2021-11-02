Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of DAX opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Global X DAX Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

