GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NYSE GMS traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 352,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,136. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GMS has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

