GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.79

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.79 and last traded at $67.84, with a volume of 19497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 220,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 886,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

