Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.20

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 17443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGPI. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $28,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $26,855,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $24,413,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $19,540,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $18,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

