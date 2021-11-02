Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Shares Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 1.0% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 340,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $120,000.

Gores Holdings VIII stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,760. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

