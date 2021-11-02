Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 67.97%.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 18,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,623,183. The stock has a market cap of $352.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.02. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

