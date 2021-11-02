Great Ajax (AJX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Great Ajax to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Ajax stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. 54 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,827. The company has a market cap of $323.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.77. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Ajax stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,382 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.68% of Great Ajax worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

