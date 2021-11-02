Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $38.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

