Grin (GRIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.50 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Grin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $36.87 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,033.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,550.38 or 0.07218973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.35 or 0.00317841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.15 or 0.00950531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00086431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.00436370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00264940 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 87,960,480 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

