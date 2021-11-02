Hakka.Finance Price Tops $0.0315 on Major Exchanges (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $223,576.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00220049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00096409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 313,503,126 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

