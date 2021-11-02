Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HPGLY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.00.

OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $115.97 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $137.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.15.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

