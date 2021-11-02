Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $0.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

