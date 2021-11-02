Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $175,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,374,000 after acquiring an additional 233,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,376 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,845,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,693 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,159,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,772,000 after acquiring an additional 615,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,341 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

HOG opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

