Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harmonic stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 123,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,315. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,064.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.