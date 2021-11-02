Hathor Market Cap Hits $167.00 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Hathor has a market capitalization of $167.00 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00080136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00074270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,039.91 or 1.00215745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,556.99 or 0.07244338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

