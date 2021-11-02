Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.18% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,620 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,012,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $555.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.63. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

