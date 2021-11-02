Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,344. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

