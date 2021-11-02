Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,060. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

